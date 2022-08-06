Louisville's first dedicated LGBTQ+ center in years opening this month

The Louisville Pride Center is set to open June 23, serving a variety of needs for the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Pride Foundation is preparing to open its new Pride Center, a community resource for LGBTQ+ people.

Executive Director Mike Slaton said it would be the first community center dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community since the 1980's.

"Back in the 1980's there was a center not too far from here," he said. “That closed, it just never really could get the community support.”

After months of planning and work, the Foundation plans to open the Pride Center later this month, corresponding with the city's Pride celebrations.

“We didn’t want Pride month to go by without the center being open," Slaton said.

Slaton said the center, which shares a building with the Asia Institute Crane House, will aim to be a safe and affirming space, as well as a hub for other groups and a place to find services.

“I see people coming in for movie night, game night, social events and then coming back for their flu shot or to talk to a mental health counselor," he said.

Slaton said while there are plenty of resources available in the city for LGBTQ+ people, they can be difficult to find.

That's where the Pride Center would come in.

“As close to a one-stop-shop or a resource hub as we can, we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel," he said.

The Foundation still has some work left to do. Right now, drop cloths line the floor and furniture still needs to be brought in.

To Slaton though, those are signs of a door finally opening.

“I want people to feel like they’ve come home," he said.

Slaton said the Foundation is planning a ribbon-cutting for June 23.

