LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville couple whose lawsuit led to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision to legalize same-sex marriage has started a scholarship fund for students at the University of Louisville.

Michael DeLeon and Greg Bourke created the scholarship geared towards students who identify as LGBTQ and as Catholic.

The couple said they have been attending church together for over 30 years and some of their first dates together were going to the same parish.

"We've been going to church together since 1982 regularly and that has blessed us and enhanced our lives so much," Bourke said. "We joke about Saturday night being date night because we go to mass every Saturday night, because that's part of our date night."

DeLeon said their faith is very important to the pair individually and their relationship. But he said people can be "torn" on how to connect with their LGBTQ identity and their faith.

"So many LGBT people are chased away by the church. It's common knowledge it's not the most welcoming place," he said. "We've experienced in our hearts that we can stay, we can love our church, love our god and that's what we'd like for other people to understand that it is an option. It's not just gone."

DeLeon added that the two have shared a saying in their relationship: "If we leave, they win." He said it fits with everything in their lives and is part of their drive to stick with Catholicism.

They said they hope their story can be encouraging to young students, especially at a time in their lives when they may be struggling with their identity.

"That's exactly the type of group that we think needs this encouragement more so than anyone else," Bourke said. "They shouldn't back away from their faith or their religion just because it's uncomfortable or because they might see other people doing it."

Lisa Gunterman is the director of the LGBT Center on U of L's Belknap campus. She said students have already applied for the scholarship and she believes it'll make a difference for students.

"Some of them are coming from unsupported families, schools, faith traditions. But this sends a clear message to them that you can both keep your faith tradition and your LGBTQ identity and have support in your life," Gunterman said.

According to Gunterman, Bourke and DeLeon, the scholarship is the first of its kind in the entire country.

"Here are people who decided that 'we're going to make a difference and we're going to invest in students that we've never even met before so that they walk across that stage at graduation," Gunterman said.

She said is "thankful" the community has people like Bourke and DeLeon.

"A quote by Margaret Mead that I love says 'never doubt that a thoughtful group of committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.' And I feel like Greg and Michael embody that quote both in how they live their lives and how they choose to support the community," Gunterman said.

Gunterman said they haven't received negativity about the scholarship, only positive feedback so far.

"When you throw a pebble in a pond, those ripples reach the shore, so they're already changing lives," she said.

Bourke and DeLeon also said they've even had people reach out to donate more money to the scholarship fund in support of the cause.

"We did this and we were hoping for that but to see it happen so early is really encouraging," DeLeon said.

"It's good now to feel like maybe there's not so much resistance out there anymore," Bourke added.

