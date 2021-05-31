Kentucky lawmakers to pre-file 3 bills supporting LGBTQ+ community

Reps. Lisa Willner, Attica Scott and Nima Kulkarni will announce details of the bills on Tuesday near downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month and some Kentucky lawmakers are showing their continued support for LGBTQ+ community.

Reps. Lisa Willner, Nima Kulkarni and Attica Scott will hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. to announce the pre-filing of three bills that benefit the community.

They will gather in the courtyard of First Unitarian Church on South Fourth Street and will be joined by others including Fairness Campaign executive director Chris Hartman and Dr. Steven Kniffley Jr. of Spaulding University.