LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm, energy resources in Florida are reaching out across the Southeast for help. Local crews are wasting no time answering that call – employees and contractors from LG&E and K-U are heading down to help with Florida utilities Friday morning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, he asked for help from other utility companies in the region.

Over a hundred LG&E and KU workers are stepping up to do their part, heading to Georgia on Friday. They will be sent to a designated a staging area in Florida on Saturday. These crews, which include line technicians, safety specialists, and additional support staff, will be helping with the aftermath, and all the storm damage left behind once Dorian moves through.

Officials assure that there will still be plenty of resources here in Louisville while crews are helping with Dorian.

“LG&E and KU customers are always the utilities’ top priority,” LG&E said in a statement.

