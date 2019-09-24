LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A time capsule from 1969 opened up today at Louisville's main public library after being buried in the floor for the last 50 years.



It was opened Tuesday to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the library's north addition.



The items inside included an old Courier Journal newspaper and their old evening edition, the Louisville Times. Another item inside was the list of the guests from the north addition.



Linda Baumann, who worked at the library during that time, attended the ceremony Tuesday.



She was 19 when the library buried the time capsule. Baumann says it was surreal to see it opened back up.



She hopes when the time capsule is opened up again in another 50 years people will still like to read physical books.

“I know a lot of people are doing things on computers now and social media but I hope the library still runs, that it doesn't diminish the library. I hope it still thrives. They still do a lot of good anyways, besides books," Baumann said.

She thinks something political should be put into the next capsule and she's kind of getting her wish--they're putting in Tuesday's Courier Journal newspaper, which does have Senator McConnell on the cover.