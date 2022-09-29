Lexington Police: 1 person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

All officers have turned in their body cameras; Kentucky State Police are investigating.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A person is in critical condition from being shot and an officer with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound have been transported to the hospital after an incident Wednesday night.

Three Lexington Police officers total were involved in an on-duty shooting, according to a press release.

Around 11 p.m. Sept. 28, officers found an occupied vehicle, allegedly involved with a robbery which occurred in the 400 block of West New Circle Road.

As officers were investigating, the driver accelerated the vehicle towards the officers. At that moment, officers reportedly shot the driver.

One officer was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The remaining officers rendered first aid to the driver before the driver was transported to the hospital.

The person driving the vehicle is in stable but critical condition, according to the press release.

In accordance with Lexington Police Department policies, all three officers had their issued Body Worn Cameras activated. They will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. The department's Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the incident.

