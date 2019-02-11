LEXINGTON, Ky. — With President Donald Trump scheduled to hold a rally at Rupp Arena next week, the Lexington Police Department has issued a general traffic advisory for Monday, November 4.

Traffic in and around downtown will be heavy throughout the day, beginning late Monday morning and continuing through the evening. Motorists should expect delays, allow for additional travel time, and consider alternate routes.

Due to security protocols, police cannot provide specific information regarding road closures. There will be temporary road closures around Blue Grass Airport and downtown throughout the day.

Parking downtown will be limited. People planning to attend the rally should visit the Rupp Arena website and LexPark for additional information.

Some businesses and organizations have adjusted operating hours for Monday. Lextran has announced detours for several routes Monday afternoon and evening.

President Trump is making this visit to the Commonwealth a day before Election Day on Nov. 5 in support of reelection for Gov. Matt Bevin.

