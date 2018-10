FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Franklin County, Kentucky are investigating tonight after a Lexington man died in a kayaking accident.

The coroner said Matthew Hughes, who was 35, drowned on Elkhorn Creek while kayaking with a friend.

The sheriff's office said Hughes and his friend got too close to a dam on the creek and Hughes was pulled under.

His friend was rescued.



