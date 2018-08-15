LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As JCPS begins a new school year, Kentucky's Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis is accusing the school district of leaking documents that show its negotiations on the state takeover.

Our news partners at the Courier-Journal report the state is backing down from its tough stance, agreeing to give JCPS more time to fix problems and is asking for authority over fewer programs, including the student assignment plan.

Lewis disagreed, saying the state has not "and will not back down" from a role in managing the school system citing school safety as a concern. He said the first hearing on a takeover is still set for September 10.

However, negotiations are still underway to possibly avoid a takeover.

