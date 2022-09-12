Here's how your child can write a letter to Santa Claus before Christmas

If your child is looking to tell Santa about their Christmas wishes and how good they've been this year, time is running out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hey Kentuckiana parents, are your kids ready to tell their wishes to Santa?

We are under two weeks away from Christmas and Santa is busy writing letters to children who are filled with good cheer!

But if you are looking to receive from Santa, time is running out.

The Santa Claus Museum in Santa Claus, Indiana said those wanting a reply from “Jolly ‘Ol St. Nick” and his elves should have their letters with a return address sent by Dec. 17.

You can write to:

Santa Claus

P.O. Box 1

Santa Claus, IN 47579

This tradition of children receiving letters from Santa for free has been happening since 1914, according to the museum.

