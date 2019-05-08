LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, close to 60,000 people will head over to the St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids -- it's the largest picnic in the state of Kentucky. But, if you were to walk through the front doors of the St. Joseph Children's Home on Frankfort Avenue and look inside, do you know what you'd find?

Right now, 48 kids call St. Joe's home. They're wards of the state after years of abuse and neglect by their own families. We're giving you a glimpse of how their lives have changed since living there.

These are their letters from St. Joe's. (We will be updating this story with additional letters throughout the week.)

---

"You will have a family that wants you."

Foster care is scary because I moved in with people I didn’t know. I moved to three different homes. St. Joe’s is fun and I think I have improved a little and a little is better than nothing.

St. Joe’s tries their best to do fun things with me. They give me chances and try to help me get through the rough times.

I would tell my former self, “I know what you are going through. You will have a family that wants you. Try your best to be nice and appreciate them because sometimes you get too angry. Go on the right path and listen to them, they are right. Start right now to say how you feel and work on yourself”.

My three wishes:

I wish I had a superpower of helping people.

I wish I had the superpower to control anger.

I wish I could go back in time so I could change my past to make my life better.

---

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the St. Joe's Picnic supports the children who call it home. You can learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent while finding ways to volunteer your time with these kids on the St. Joe's website.

The picnic will take place on August 9 and 10 at 2823 Frankfort Avenue.

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.