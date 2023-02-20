LIST | Here's where you can find fish frys around Louisville during Lent 2023

If you are looking for a great fish fry, here are some great places around Kentuckiana. Lent begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Thursday, April 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Lent begins, local churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are planning Friday fish fries. Restaurants are also serving up deals on their fish meals.

This year, Lent begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Thursday, April 6 -- three days before Easter Sunday.

Here's a list of local parishes and restaurants serving up fish during Lent:

Want to add a local fish fry or restaurant to our list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with information!

Churches

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.