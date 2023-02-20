LIST | Here's where you can find fish frys around Louisville during Lent 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Lent begins, local churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are planning Friday fish fries. Restaurants are also serving up deals on their fish meals.
This year, Lent begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Thursday, April 6 -- three days before Easter Sunday.
Here's a list of local parishes and restaurants serving up fish during Lent:
Want to add a local fish fry or restaurant to our list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with information!
Churches
- Saint Albert the Great (1395 Girard Dr, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24. Dine in or carryout.
- All Saints (410 Main Cross, Taylorsville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24. Dine in, carryout, drive-thru.
- St. Aloysius (212 Mt Mercy Dr, Pewee Valley) - Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday), 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in, carryout, drive-thru.
- St. Aloysius (224 Abbott St, Shepherdsville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in, carryout, drive-thru.
- Annunciation (105 Main St, Shelbyville) - Feb. 24; March 3,10, 17, 24, 31. Dine or carryout.
- Ascension (4600 Lynnbrook Dr, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Athanasius (5915 Outer Loop, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in, carryout, drive-thru (with limited menu).
- St. Augustine (1310 W Broadway, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Bartholomew (2042 Buechel Bank Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday), 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral (310 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Benedict (227 Oak St, Lebanon Junction) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Bernadette (6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Bernard (5075 State Hwy 551, Liberty) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Brigid (314 E Main St, Vine Grove) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Christopher (1225 S Wilson Rd, Radcliff) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; April 7 (Good Friday). Dine in or carryout.
- St. Edward (9608 Sue Helen Dr, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Francis Xavier (155 Stringer Ln, Mt. Washington) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Gabriel the Archangel (5505 Bardstown Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Good Shepherd (3511 Rudd Ave, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Holy Family (3938 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Holy Trinity (501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17. Dine in only.
- Immaculate Conception (8191 New Haven Rd, New Haven) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10. Drive-thru only.
- Immaculate Conception (502 N 5th Ave, La Grange) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. James (307 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in, carryout or drive-thru.
- St. James (1826 Edenside Ave, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. John Paul II (3521 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; April 7 (Good Friday). Dine in or carryout.
- St. John the Baptist (657 St John Church Rd, Elizabethtown) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Joseph (1406 E. Washington St., Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Lawrence (1925 Lewiston Dr, Shively) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Margaret Mary (7813 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Martin de Porres (3112 W. Broadway Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Mary Queen of Peace (4005 Dixie Hwy, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Michael (111 Church St, Fairfield) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Michael (3705 Stone Lakes Dr, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Most Blessed Sacrament (3509 Taylor Blvd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Our Lady of Lourdes (508 Breckenridge Ln, St Matthews) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17. Dine in or carryout.
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel (5505 New Cut Rd. Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- Our Mother of Sorrows (747 Harrison Ave, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Patrick (1000 N Beckley Station Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Paul (6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Peter the Apostle (5431 Johnsontown Rd, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24. Dine in, carryout or drive-thru.
- St. Raphael the Archangel (2141 Lancashire Ave, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.
- St. Rita (8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville) - Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Stephen Martyr (2931 Pindell Ave, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Teresa of Calcutta (903 Fairdale Rd, Fairdale) - Feb. 24; March 3, 17, 31. Dine in or carryout.
- St. Thomas More (6105 S 3rd St, Louisville) - Feb. 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; April 7 (Good Friday). Dine in or carryout.
