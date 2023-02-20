x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST | Here's where you can find fish frys around Louisville during Lent 2023

If you are looking for a great fish fry, here are some great places around Kentuckiana. Lent begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Thursday, April 6.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Lent begins, local churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are planning Friday fish fries. Restaurants are also serving up deals on their fish meals. 

This year, Lent begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Thursday, April 6 -- three days before Easter Sunday.

Here's a list of local parishes and restaurants serving up fish during Lent:

Want to add a local fish fry or restaurant to our list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with information!

Churches

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Before You Leave, Check This Out