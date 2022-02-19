Authorities ask for help in finding missing 58-year-old Louisville man

Police said Calvin Daniels was last seen in the 800 block of South 32nd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have issued a LensAlert in hopes of finding a missing Louisville man.

Calvin Daniels, 58, was last seen near the 800 block of South 32nd Street. Police did not specify how long he had been missing.

He’s described as a Black male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 170-pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Daniels was last seen wearing a Carhartt toboggan and a blue denim jacket with a fur collar.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 if you have further information.

