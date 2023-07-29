Former Leitchfield officer arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with minor

Kentucky State Police said the 27-year-old officer resigned from the department when the relationship was discovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Leitchfield officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified by the Leitchfield Police Department about an internal investigation involving one of their officers who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

During KSP’s investigation, detectives said 27-year-old Jeremy Wright of Caneyville had a sexual relationship with the teen on July 22 in Bardstown.

When that relationship was discovered, they said Wright resigned from the Leitchfield Police Department and the case was handed over to KSP.

A warrant for Wright’s arrest was issued on Friday.

He was taken into custody and facing third degree rape and first degree sexual abuse charges. KSP said more charges could come as their investigation continues.

Wright was booked at the Nelson County Correctional Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.