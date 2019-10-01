LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're not just for kids anymore!

The BruckUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to the Kentucky International Convention Center in January, bringing LEGO artists and fans from all around the world together for one grand event.

This is the third year the fan convention has come to Louisville and this year's convention will take place on January 19 and 20.

The BrickUniverse convention was started by Greyson Beights when he was just 14 years old and it is hosted in 10 different cities. Beights - now 18 - expects this year's Louisville convention to be better than ever.

"BrickUniverse Louisville has grown to become one of the largest and most exciting LEGO events in the United States," he said. "BrickUniverse Louisville 2019 is going to be big, we have some special things planned for attendees."

Fans will get a chance to see work by renown professional artists from around the globe. Jonathan Lopes, known for his realistic urban landscapes, will showcase over 40 of his select LEGO displays and will talk to fans about his life as a professional LEGO artist. Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of famous landmarks including the largest skyscraper in the world and a full build of London's Westminster Palace.

Canadian artist Paul Hetherington is bringing some of his record Brickcon Best-in-Show displays, including his Joker Funhouse and Gotham Theater.

In addition, several local artists will be spotlighted. Artists from the Greater Louisville LEGO Users Group - one of 300 Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) groups around the world - will be featured. One exhibit built by a local LEGO artist is a full city measuring over 220 square feet -- complete with moving trains.

Other attractions include a LEGO Star Wars building area, Big Brick Building for younger kids, and plenty of LEGO retail to purchase.

According to Beights, BrickUniverse is "the ultimate LEGO fan experience."

Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 online. Learn more at brickuniverse.com/louisville.

