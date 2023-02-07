LEGO convention coming to Louisville this summer

Fans can meet LEGO celebrities, including some of the cast of the LEGO Masters TV show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive LEGO convention for LEGO fans of all ages will arrive in Louisville this summer.

The Louisville Brick Convention will fill the Kentucky International Convention Center with tiny bricks, color and people on July 15 and 16.

Professional LEGO artists will come into Louisville from around the country to show off their amazing skills and complex creations.

Fans can meet their favorite LEGO celebrities, including members of the cast of the TV show LEGO Masters, during meet-and-greets.

Attendants can get creative in the "Construction Zone" and enjoy galleries with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Tickets are $14.99 before fees; event officials say they expect tickets to sell-out soon and recommend purchasing tickets early.

A portion of the event's proceeds will go to "Creations for Charity", an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays, according to a press release.

