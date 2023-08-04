Gov. Beshear looks back at this year's legislative session

During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Beshear acknowledged both the good and the bad of this year’s session.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several controversial bills passed through the Kentucky legislature before the end of this year’s session.

Now that the session is over, Gov. Andy Beshear is sharing his thoughts on how it all went.

During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Beshear acknowledged both the good and the bad of this year’s session.

He called some of the bills passed “highly concerning,” accusing the legislature of ripping parental rights away.

However, he also noted the work to pass bipartisan legislation and the work done to get sports betting and medical marijuana finally passed in the commonwealth.

“I hope in the future, that we can focus less on, on, on passing laws that that hurt certain Kentuckians and focus more on what we can do together to build everybody up. And my belief is that our job isn't to move a state to the right or the left, but to move it forward,” he said.

Beshear hopes next year’s session will look more like the end of this year’s session with less division and more bipartisan work.

