LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Getting an organ transplant is a major life event in itself, but the challenges that may follow can also be incredibly difficult.

That's where the patient assistance fund comes in to help transplant patients who may be in a financial bind after their surgeries.

Around 350 people supported the cause with Saturday's Legacy of Life 5K at Iroquois Park.

The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' Trust for Life hosts the annual event to promote organ donor awareness.

This is the ninth year, and organizers tell us this year had the best turnout.

"That is what this is all about is honoring donor families. Our recipients who volunteer with us are just so grateful, and their number one priority is to also honor those donor families because none of this would be possible without their selfless gift," Stephanie Grooms, an event organizer, said.

The walk also benefitted UofL Hospital's program that helps donor families while they wait for the transplants to happen.

If you'd like to become an organ donor, just head to donatelifeky.org.

