LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville mayoral candidate Angela Leet (R) cast her vote at Chenoweth Elementary. Her husband and 2 sons joined her at the polling place.

"It's excellent to have my family here in support. They've just been awesome over the past 13 months of supporting me being gone, campaign things like that on the trail. So, it feels good to have them here with me,” Leet said.

Leet is hoping to beat incumbent Mayor Greg Fischer (D) who is running for his third term.

