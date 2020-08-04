LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative is being put into place as thousands of restaurant workers have been sidelined as part of the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local Chef Edward Lee, owner of restaurants like 610 Magnolia created the Restaurant Workers Relief Program as part of his Lee Initiative.

The original plan, co-founded with general manager Lindsey Ofcacek, was to help provide meals and other supplies to displaced restaurant workers but that quickly grew.

“We all sat down and realized this was not a Kentucky problem. This was a problem happening all over the country. So fast forward, we have 15 relief centers operating around the country now,” Ofcacek said.

Through a partnership with Makers Mark, the Lee Initiative hopes to keep all of the relief kitchens open until at least mid-May.

Ofcacek believes that many workers will be still out of a job once the shutdown is lifted due to many restaurants may permanently be out of business.

To learn more about the Lee Initiative and how to donate, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Here's how small business owners in Kentuckiana can apply for financial help during coronavirus pandemic

Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier during coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks employees will be paid for next 30 days whether they go to work or not

LIST | Local restaurants offering curbside, delivery after coronavirus closures

'SoIN This Together' New Albany community comes together to support restaurant workers laid off by coronavirus

Restaurant workers relief program kicks off in Louisville, expands nationally

Louisville restaurant partners giving free meals to service industry workers affected by COVID-19

Brown-Forman announces $1M donation to Covid-19 response funds

Brown-Forman donates $1 million to coronavirus response funds