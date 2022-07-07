Lebanon Junction firefighters resign, one says standards promote 'life-endangering environment'

Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield says he knows the community is concerned about what this means for fire response.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several volunteer firefighters in Bullitt County handed in their resignation letters Thursday morning, saying they’re concerned about safety.

Now-former firefighter Adam Nance says nine Lebanon Junction firefighters, including the chief, resigned.

That’s nearly a third of the department.

In his resignation letter, Nance says it was a difficult decision to make, but the poor standards expected from city leaders and the office promotes a “life-endangering environment.”

Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield says he knows the community is concerned about what this means for fire response.

He told WHAS11 there are still enough firefighters to cover the area, in addition to a mutual aid agreement with South Bullitt to also respond to fires.

