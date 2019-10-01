LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter weather is on the way and what better way to have fun than to learn to ice skate!

The Louisville Skating Academy will have a FREE ice skating clinic in celebration of U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating Month on January 12th. This will run from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Iceland Sports Complex.

Just be sure to sign up as soon as possible because the clinic is FREE to the first 250 registrants. This will include free skate rental, professional instruction, exhibitions, open skate time, face painting, and door prizes.

They will also give away three Learn-to-Skate certificates that can be used towards any of their Learn-to-Skate classes, summer or winter ice skating camp, and will be valid for one year. Pre-registration for the clinic is required.

Visit www.skatelouisville.org for more information.

VIDEO: 1955 ice skating in Louisville