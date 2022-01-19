x
Leak in KFC Yum! Center’s roof delays Cardinals home game

All eyes were on that spot once officials put a towel down on the court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One hour before the University of Louisville Cardinals were supposed to play the Boston College Eagles, officials noticed a spot on the court.

There was a leak somewhere above them. All eyes were on that spot once officials put a towel down on the court.

Yum! Center General Manager Eric Grangier said the source was a slight tear in a seam that could possibly be due to a sudden drop in temperature. It has been patched and after walking the roof, crews didn’t find other leaks.

 A cameraperson was asked to see if they could potentially find the spot when they first noticed the leak.

Tipoff was announced for around 8:17 p.m.

Fittingly, the UofL dance team started their routine with "Wipe Me Down."

