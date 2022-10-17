What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution

The League of Women Voters explained the potential changes to Kentucky's Constitution if people vote "yes" or "no" on both Amendment 1 and Amendment 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8.

The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky.

Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly.

If people vote “yes,” legislators would be able to meet more often, and change laws more often.

The Speaker of the House and Senate President would also be able to call special sessions and set the agenda.

If Kentuckians vote “no” current rules would stay in place and those powers would remain with the governor.

“Constitutional Amendment 1 is really long,” First Vice President Dee Pregilasco said. “It’s really complicated. Most people who don’t know much about the legislature will not understand what they’re talking about, so that’s really important.”

If people vote “yes,” the state constitution will be altered to specifically say abortion rights and funding are not fundamentally protected in the Commonwealth.

By voting “no,” Kentuckians will say they believe the state constitution does secure the right to abortion and that no words should be added that says otherwise.

