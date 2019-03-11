LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the fall season turns slightly colder, leaves are beginning to change colors and fall to the ground.

If you are just bagging up your leaves and not mulching them or using curbside pickup, officials are giving residents an option to drop them off at three sites:

Public Works Yard

10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Tuesday – Saturday

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Public Works East District Operations Center

595 Hubbards Lane

Tuesday – Saturday

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Public Works Waste Reduction Center

636 Meriwether Avenue

Tuesday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The free service begins on Nov. 5 and runs until Nov. 30.

Officials say the locations will not be open on Nov. 28 and 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only loose leaves will be accepted. Containers used to bring leaves to the drop-off sites must be disposed of off-site by residents.