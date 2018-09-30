LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County school leaders met with state lawmakers and other stakeholders Saturday for an education summit.

State Senator Gerald Neal moderated the African-American Initiative’s Education Summit at the Jefferson Community and Technical College.

The discussions included policy and engagement with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and state interim education commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis.

“What we’ve done here is created a transparent process of getting the information – what is it that you are wanting to do for us going forward, which we all need to know. So we add this education component,” Senator Neal said. “This is one part of the process.”

He says the group plans to meet again in the spring to discuss improvements made since this meeting.

