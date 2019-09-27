LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Blood Center and Critically Loved have partnered for a blood drive hosted by Louisville City FC.

The blood drive will be held in honor of Celia Mikels, 19, who is battling internal bleeding. Mikels has struggled with low blood levels since birth and has required blood transfusions since she was 5 years old.

Those who donate blood will receive a ticket to LCFC’s match on September 28. LCFC will also donate $4 per ticket to Critically Loved for those who purchase additional tickets to the match.

The blood drive is 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on September 28 at the Slugger Field Atrium.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.