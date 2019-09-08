LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC is giving teachers a big thank you with free tickets to a soccer match this weekend.

Three hundred tickets are available to local educators for the match against Atlanta United 2 at Slugger Field. The game is August 11 at 3 p.m.

Click here to register. Teacher ID must be presented to pick up tickets.

