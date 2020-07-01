LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC will keep their traditional crest for now.

After a recent brand rollout failed, the club stopped production of merchandise with the new crest. They vowed to include suggestions from fans as they move forward with creating a new design.

“We are very appreciative of the time and effort our fans put into sending us their suggestions for our new crest,” Louisville City President Brad Estes said. “We collected hundreds of responses and we are encouraged by our supporters’ passion for this project. Together, we found several designs that we genuinely liked, but we want to make sure we are devoting the proper time and resources that this process requires.”

LCFC will play their 2020 home opener in the brand new Lynn Family Stadium on April 11. They will face Birmingham Legion.

Louisville City FC With the season just months away, we want to keep you, our beloved f... ans up to date with progress on the crest and branding. On Dec. 16, we announced a new look and after significant supporter feedback, our president, Brad Estes announced a halt to that on Dec. 19.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.