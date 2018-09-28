(Louisville Business First) - An off-balance vortex tunnel, water that runs uphill and oddities such as a two-headed cow are just a few of the peculiarities that you're likely to find at Will Russell's soon-to-open retail and entertainment attraction.

The Marvelous Mystery will open in part on Nov. 2. It's in a two-story, 3,000-square-foot building that used to house a hardware store and apartment duplex at 994 Barret Ave.

The Marvelous Mystery is a continuation of Russell's former business, the Why Louisville T-shirt shop, which closed a few years ago as Russell was having personal problems. The Marvelous Mystery has inherited Why Louisville's social media presence, Russell said.

Russell, who is a well-known entrepreneur in Louisville (maybe best known for being the creator of Lebowski Fest), calls the area where he'll open his new shop The Paradise District, a nod to the former Lynn's Paradise Cafe, which was replaced recently by a Martin's Bar-B-Q restaurant.

In keeping with the eclectic nature of the mile-long run on Barret Avenue, Russell plans a funhouse-like roadside attraction in his new space to complement the retail part that is The Marvelous Mystery.

Russell said customers will walk into the retail spot, which will sell T-shirts and souvenirs, as Why Louisville did. Off the shop, visitors will find an art gallery that doubles as a performance space with a stage.

