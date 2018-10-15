Over 50 local restaurants were cited for critical violations of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness food code.

The list, released by Louisville Business First, reveals the score of each cited location. "Critical" violations include things like spoiled food, improper hand-washing, and presence of insects or rodents and will earn the restaurant a grade of C, even if the numerical score is higher.

For more detailed information and more inspection scores, the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness has a searchable database.

Scores from this quarter's inspections ranged from 58-94 for businesses that received critical violations.

Notable scores include a 60 received by the Seafood Lady on Fern Valley Road. The restaurant was cited for foods stored at unsafe temperatures (higher than 41 degrees for cold foods and lower than 135 degrees for hot foods) and insufficient handwashing facilities.

Bella Airosa on Preston Highway received a score of 59 due to unsanitized food contact surfaces, improper storage of employee food and drink, and food products that were not labeled correctly.

Bourbon Raw Kentucky Kitchen was cited for contaminated canned foods, unclear expiration dates, and foods kept at unsafe temperatures.

To read the full list, visit Louisville Business First.

