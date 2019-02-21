BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The attorney for a man who attacked U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in a dispute over lawn maintenance has appealed a jury's decision to award the lawmaker $580,000 in damages.

The Daily News reports attorney Matt Baker argued in a motion filed last week for a new trial that the financial penalties levied against Rene Boucher at the civil trial were excessive given Paul's injuries and Boucher's cooperation with authorities.

Paul had testified during the three-day trial that he feared for his life as he struggled to breathe after Boucher slammed into him in their upscale Bowling Green neighborhood in late 2017.

An apologetic Boucher acknowledged he wasn't thinking rationally and called it "two minutes of my life I wish I could take back."

A hearing has been set March 20 to consider the motion.

