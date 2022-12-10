The Vanguard Academy accused of abuse, neglect in lawsuit filed by parents

The 18-page lawsuit alleges abusive situations including hitting and smacking children, and even withholding food as a form of punishment.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The video in the player is from a previous story involving the facility on Oct. 6, 2022.

Nearly two weeks after a day care worker was arrested and charged for abusing children in her care at The Vanguard Academy, parents have now filed a civil lawsuit against its director Ann Revell and employees.

The families of the infants subjected to the abuse filed the lawsuit Tuesday morning in Jefferson Circuit Court.

The 18-page lawsuit details abuse from the childcare providers employed at the day care center, including Rachel Flannery, who has been accused of child abuse over the course of multiple days.

According to the lawsuit, employees went to management with concerns of child safety and told attorneys they were ignored, told to keep quiet or even fired.

It also alleges employees caught hitting children were kept on staff. Some of the incidents described include employees slinging children by the legs, a child hit by a vacuum and smacked.

The lawsuit also says employees vaped in the classrooms, used profanity and at times, sold drugs to one another at facility.

Families also addressed lack of supervision concerns, background checks on employees, injuries not reported to parents and food withheld as a form of punishment.

Flannery was seen on video assaulting two infants and the lawsuit claims police were not called and surveillance video was also withheld from families.

Families said The Vanguard Academy sent an email on Sept. 28 stating that Flannery was on “indefinite leave of absence.” A day later, parents said another email was sent saying an “incident occurred” at the facility.

Flannery was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with criminal abuse. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond and placed on home incarceration.

Her case is now headed to a grand jury. She is expected to return to court the week of Nov. 7.

WHAS11’s Connor Steffen is working to gather more details on this lawsuit and a response from The Vanguard Academy. Check out his updates during our evening newscasts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.