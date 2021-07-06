Judge tosses $18M lawsuit filed against LMPD officers over 2017 shooting

A federal judge said William Young Jr. "imminently threatened serious physical harm" against one of the officers and deadly force was necessary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The video is from February 15, 2017 after the family of William Young Jr. viewed the police body cam video.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against three Louisville Metro Police officers over a deadly 2017 shooting.

The family of William Young Jr. filed the lawsuit against Officers Russell Braun, Randall Richardson and Paige Young after he was shot inside an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue.

The shooting was captured on police body camera.

Officers said Young lunged at them with a metal skewer, something Judge Benjamin Beaton discussed in his decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

He said video evidence indisputably showed Young imminently threatened serious physical harm against Officer Braun.

“Young’s actions necessitated the use of force in response. And the officers reasonably determined, in that moment, that deadly force was necessary to alleviate the threat of serious physical harm to Officer Braun,” Beaton said in his opinion.

The family of Young argued the officers were careless, negligent and knew he was homeless.

Their attorney has filed an appeal.

