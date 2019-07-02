LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A woman is suing officials at Ballard High School claiming another student raped her special needs daughter at the school.

The mother said school employees were supposed to help her daughter get from the school bus to her classroom every day.

The lawsuit claims one day last February, staff failed to do that, instead, they asked another student to escort the girl.

That student then allegedly raped the girl.

The lawsuit argues the defendants were negligent and failing to properly supervise the students.

It is JCPS policy to not comment on pending litigation.