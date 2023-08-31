Lawsuit alleges LMDC officers assaulted formerly incarcerated person

A Louisville man claims he was taken the ground and punched numerous times while in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is suing four officers he says brutally beat him last year while in custody.

Christian Lopes and his attorney filed the civil lawsuit Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The following are listed as defendants:

Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government

Officer Bryan Trowell

Officer Brian Kenney

Officer Andre Cardwell

Officer Michael Ray

Lt. Col. Jerry Collins

According to the lawsuit, Lopes was being transferred to LMDC on Sept. 1, 2022, after being ordered to complete a seven-day sentence at home for a probation violation. He then started asking officers about the home confinement process, and officers Trowell and Cardwell approached Lopes while he was sitting on a bench in the waiting area.

The lawsuit states Lopes stood up and Trowell and grabbed his arm while Lopes began to "back away" from the officers. Cardwell "rushed" Lopes and wrapped his arms around Lopes' torso "squeezing and securing control" of him.

Lopes was pinned between Cardwell and a row of chairs when the lawsuit states Trowell rushed Lopes, wrapped his arm around Lopes' neck and placed him in a "rear neck chokehold," and swung him to the ground.

The suit claims Ray and Kenney kneeled on Lopes' body. While pinned, the four officers are accused of punching Lopes at least eight times in the face and body, causing physical pain to Lopes.

Ray is accused of punching Lopes four more times.

Lopes asked the officers why they were so aggressive with him, and according to the lawsuit, they responded with more physical force.

"Defendant Officers again rushed and pushed Mr. Lopes, while his hands were still placed behind him in hand-cuffs, to the brick wall, and then they bent him over and threw him head-first to the corner of the cell’s brick wall," the lawsuit states. "Once his head hit the corner of the cell’s brick wall, the Defendant Officers lifted Mr. Lopes’ legs off the ground and forced his head to hit the wall again, and then they forced his airborne body from being airborne and slammed him down to the ground."

Lopes suffered contusions, soreness and other physical and mental injuries. He is seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages, plus a jury trial.

WHAS11 reached out to LMDC Maj. Darrell Goodlett for comment. He has not responded as of Thursday afternoon.

In a police report from the incident, officers claim Lopes got physical with them first. Lopes "resisted officers" as he was escorted to a holding cell and "striked" Trowell in the left forearm and scratched Cardwell, according to the report.

The report states Lopes "took an aggressive stance prior to assaulting staff."

Lopes is represented by Shaun Wimberly of Louisville-based Wimberly and Associates.

Full lawsuit below. Mobile users click here.