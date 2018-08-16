LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A lawsuit has been filed against several staff members at Westport Middle School.

They're accused of allowing "horrendous" abuse against a student.

Debra James says her 15-year-old daughter attempted suicide after being verbally and physically bullied for years. Her daughter is now being homeschooled.

James' attorneys said that school administrators and a counselor knew about the bullying but failed to act.

Five students at the school are also being sued.

JCPS does not comment on pending litigation.

© 2018 WHAS-TV