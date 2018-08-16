LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A lawsuit has been filed against several staff members at Westport Middle School.
They're accused of allowing "horrendous" abuse against a student.
Debra James says her 15-year-old daughter attempted suicide after being verbally and physically bullied for years. Her daughter is now being homeschooled.
James' attorneys said that school administrators and a counselor knew about the bullying but failed to act.
Five students at the school are also being sued.
JCPS does not comment on pending litigation.
