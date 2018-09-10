LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Attorney Teddy Gordon is representing the parents of a former student who said he was attacked and the school did nothing about it.

The lawsuit names the assistant principal and a teacher.

The boy’s father, David Simmons, claim his son was jumped and now has permanent damage to his teeth.

That student has transferred to another school.

Gordon said this is the third lawsuit against Olmsted Academy North and he has 31 active cases against JCPS.

JCPS responded saying they do not comment on pending litigation.

