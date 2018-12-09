FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump incited a riot during a 2016 Kentucky campaign rally that led to assaults of three protesters.

The protesters attended Trump's campaign rally in Louisville on March 1, 2016. They were pushed and shoved by the crowd after Trump said "Get 'em out of here" from the stage. The lawsuit sought damages against Trump for inciting a riot.

The court ruled Trump's comments are protected under the First Amendment.

