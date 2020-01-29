FRANKFORT, Ky. — A House Democrat is pushing for a constitutional measure in Kentucky to automatically restore voting rights for felons who complete their sentences.

The proposed constitutional amendment would be a permanent and broader follow-up to an executive order previously signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. That order restored voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences.

Rep. Charles Booker on Wednesday praised the governor's action but said there's more “work to do." He says executive orders can be rescinded. His proposal would automatically restore felon voting rights after completion of a prison sentence, probation or parole.

