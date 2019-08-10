LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A special election is planned in part of our area now that a Kentucky lawmaker has resigned to serve in another role.

Elizabethtown Republican Tim Moore is answering a higher calling. The 18th District lawmaker who represented Grayson County and parts of Hardin County resigned to take a fulltime missionary role. That means that voters will have one more race to decide four weeks from today when they go to the polls for the 2019 Kentucky General Election.

The conservative Republican was chair of the Pro-Life Caucus and he was often seen as an outspoken member of the Kentucky House of Representatives on those issues. But Mr. Moore was also known for serving in more than just the role of lawmaker. We covered his deployment with the Kentucky Air National Guard in July of 2007.



As lawmakers were convening a special session, the pilot was boarding a flight to Afghanistan. Now he's joining Lamb and Lion Ministries full time.



He told us that he's been working with them for six years, but the 80-plus hours per week spent on legislative duties meant that he would not have been able to take on this role with the ministry had he not resigned from the House.



Mr. Moore says he will travel extensively across the U.S. and take about two or three trips to Israel each year.



Seventy percent of voters re-elected him last fall. On November 5, Republican Samara Heavrin will try to hold on to the seat facing Democrat Becky Miller in a special election.



Representative Moore told us that he's confident his now-former colleagues will continue the work he led for 13 years.



"I think that it was meaningful to serve in multiple capacities, chairing the Pro-Life Caucus, obviously chairing the Veteran, Military Affairs, Public Protection Committee,” said Tim Moore. “But there are great young folks and leaders who are following in my footsteps so we will continue to move forward as a Commonwealth on life and even on veteran’s issues. I feel very confident about that."