Lauren Spierer's mother posts message on 10th anniversary of her daughter's disappearance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On June 3, 2011, Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared in Bloomington and hasn't been seen since.

Ten years later, Lauren's parents, Charlene and Robert Spierer, are still searching for answers and refuse to give up hope on finding their daughter.

Charlene shared an update on Facebook Thursday morning.

"I have learned to manage my days, months and years, but in an instant, something will happen which sends me reeling back to the day it all happened. I try my best, I will survive, I will never forget," Charlene wrote. "I do not need a day like today to remember because every day is a day of remembrance."

Lauren was an IU sophomore when she disappeared after a night out with friends in Bloomington in 2011.

Bloomington Police say they've received more than 36,000 tips since Lauren disappeared, 1,100 of which were described as "actionable." They also say in just the past three to four years, they've executed at least 10 search warrants related to the case and received 800 tips, 100 of which required some sort of follow-up.

"My heart goes out to anyone searching for a missing loved one. When you are 'in it' you can’t see beyond it. You try everything humanly possible to get answers," Charlene wrote. "I empathize with you. I walk in your shoes; I carry the same burden. I wish we never had to experience this."

Tips can be shared anonymously by emailing policetips@bloomington.in.gov, or by calling the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Read Charlene's full statement below:

Ten years ago today in the early hours of June 3, 2011, Lauren became a missing person. What started as an evening with friends ended tragically for Lauren and for our family. There is no video evidence proving Lauren ever turned the corner at 11th and College Avenue around 4:30AM. There has never been any suspect named.

My heart goes out to anyone searching for a missing loved one. When you are “in it” you can’t see beyond it. You try everything humanly possible to get answers. You are willing to work from first light until you collapse exhausted at the end of the day. You read everything written, every blog, every Facebook post, every tweet, every comment at the end of every article you have access to, just hoping someone will post something to move your case forward. You open your door to the worst of humanity. desperate to believe their convincing lies, but I think the worst offense comes from those who hold the answers and refuse to share them. You are gullible. You are exposed to things you’ve never known about and wish you had never learned about. I empathize with you. I walk in your shoes; I carry the same burden. I wish we never had to experience this.

If you are fortunate, you will find that there are just as many compassionate people. They work beside you just as tirelessly. They step in when you cannot. They take risks. They put their lives on hold. They use every avenue at their disposal to help you. They keep in touch on those most difficult days. They remind you that you are not alone in this nightmare. They ask for nothing in return.

This is what I know. What happened to Lauren was shocking. It is inconceivable to have spoken to Lauren hours before discovering it would be for the last time. Shocking that someone so loved could vanish without a trace but entirely possible. It did happen and ten years later I still struggle. The space that once held hopes and dreams for Lauren will never heal. It is replaced by an ache fueled by the not knowing. I have learned to manage my days, months and years, but in an instant, something will happen which sends me reeling back to the day it all happened. I try my best, I will survive, I will never forget. I do not need a day like today to remember because every day is a day of remembrance.

I am especially grateful to Rob and Rebecca, my husband, my daughter, who share in this tragic loss and without whom I could not have survived.

I end as always, hoping today is the day and reminding the reader that anything small could be big. Lauren, lost but never forgotten, forever in our hearts.

Charlene Spierer

Lest you forget:

helpfindlauren@gmail.com

@NewsOnLaurenS

reflectionsforlauren@gmail.com

Anonymous tips – Find Lauren

PO Box 1226

Bloomington, IN

Bloomington Police Department – (812) 339-4477

Beau Dietl & Associates – (212) 557-3334