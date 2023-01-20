'I thought she was joking': Laurel County woman wins $222K in Kentucky Lottery

Laurel County's Nicole Morgan is Kentucky's lucky winner!

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — One lucky woman in Laurel County is the Kentucky Lottery's newest winner.

Nicole Morgan won the lottery by playing a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.

“I wagered 50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with, 'Jackpot' written across the bottom,” Morgan said. “Next thing I know, “'Jackpot Winner! $222,618.28' pops up on my phone. I took a screenshot and immediately called my mom.”

Morgan said early that same day, her boyfriend texted her that he was going to buy a Mega Millions ticket and win.

17 minutes later, she texted him that she had won over $222,000.

“I thought she was joking,” Morgan's boyfriend said. “It wasn’t until she sent him the screen shot that he finally believed her.”

Morgan said reality didn’t sink in until she received an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming her win.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, it is true,’” she said.

Nicole and her boyfriend made the trip to Louisville the next day and received a check for $156,945, after taxes. She told lottery officials she plans to pay off her house with her winnings.

