Muhammad Ali Center names first Black woman as interim CEO

Laura Douglas, has served on the Board of Directors for a decade and has ties to the legal, education and social justice communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas has been named to lead the Muhammad Ali Center.

In a Monday announcement, officials said Douglas is the first woman and Black woman to lead the organization.

She’s had been on the board of directors for a decade and is a leader in the legal, education and social justice communities.

“Laura is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of success in whatever endeavor she takes on. The Center’s Executive Committee is extremely grateful for Laura’s commitment to step into this interim leadership role at this exciting time in our history and we have full confidence in her abilities. She is the right person at the right time to fill this interim role,” Robert Croft, chairman of the board, said in a statement.

Douglas takes over after current President and CEO Donald Lassere announced his resignation last month after serving 9 years. Officials said he will take on the position of president and CEO of the Chicago History Museum.

A national search for a permanent CEO has begun, according to officials.

After being closed due to the pandemic, the Ali Center said it’s re-opening its doors on Apr. 1. Those hours will be Wednesday-Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.