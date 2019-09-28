LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On September 27, the focus in downtown Louisville was on Latin music.

The red carpet was rolled out for the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, held at the Mercury Ballroom. A variety of the state's best Latino artists were featured.

The event falls during Hispanic Heritage Month and part of the night's profits will be donated to two local nonprofits -- La Casita Center and Adelante Achievers.

