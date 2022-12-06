You're invited to 'Late Night with Locals' in NuLu

Participating businesses will stay open later and have special holiday sales on Dec. 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 20 Louisville businesses will be staying open late for one special night only ahead of the holiday season.

Market and Main streets will come alive with fun events on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NuLu Business Association.

Along with local businesses staying open later, participating businesses will reportedly have special holiday sales, so you can get a great deal on any Christmas gifts you have left on your list.

According to a flyer for "Late Night with Locals", patrons can take saucy selfies with "Sexy Santa" during the event.

There will even be a Hop-on Hop-off shuttle sponsored by Mint Julep Tours, helping people support as many local businesses as possible in NuLu.

Full list of participating businesses open until 10 p.m. Thursday:

Six Sisters Boutique

Red Tree

Peace of the Earth

Woman-Owned Wallet

Jones & Daughters

Macaron Bar

Hazel & Hunt

The Dog Shop

Muth's Candies

Mamili

Norae Bar

Hectares Cannabis

Innovation

Clayton & Crume

The Local Selztery

Reverly Boutique

The Craftery

Buff City Soap

Pappy & Company

Clique Beauty Boutique

