LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Crews have removed the final barge from the McAlipine Dam.

It's been nearly five months since it sank in the Ohio River.

Nine barges were pinned against the dam on Christmas.

After the boat pushing them crashed into the Second Street Bridge.

EPA officials don't believe the coal is affecting the drinking water or wildlife.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM:

Two sunken barges remain in Ohio River

Another barge, loaded with coal, sinks at McAlpine Dam in the Ohio River

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.