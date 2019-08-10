(WHAS11)-Third Street between Ali and Broadway will be two-ways Oct.9

The road is being repaved and repainted on Oct.8. Traffic signals have already been changed.

This is the last part of the street's conversion.



Main Street to Muhammad Ali has already been changed over.



There are plans for several other street conversions as well including parts of Seventh, Eighth, Chestnut, Liberty, Muhammad Ali, and several others will also be two-way roads by next spring.

