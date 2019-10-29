LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications for an absentee ballot must be requested, complete and returned to Jefferson County Election Center office no later than 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to have the actual ballot mailed to the voter.

If you have applied for an absentee ballot, the ballot you were mailed must be returned via mail to your County Clerk's Office, and must be in the County Clerk's office by Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 5.

An absentee ballot has specific requirements of where to sign, fold, etc.

Registered voters in Jefferson County who will be absent from Jefferson County on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 can vote their ballot early at Election Center, 701 West Ormsby Avenue.

Here are the in-house absentee voting times for Jefferson Co.

Monday-Friday (Now to Nov. 4) 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Emergency Medical Ballots:

If you become sick or are in the hospital, you can request a paper absentee ballot from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information on where you are able to vote in Jefferson Co. click here.

