Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64

The bull was caught by three wranglers on horseback near Beargrass Creek.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over.

The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek.

Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook.

The bull, named “Lil’ Red Bull” was taken to the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Posted by Tara Bassett on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Previously, the bull had been located in an unspecified area on Sunday, Nov. 13 and before that reportedly in an area between Le Moo and Beargrass Creek.

On Oct. 21, about ten cows escaped after a truck carrying them was hit while sitting in traffic. Six were caught shortly after while four of them roamed around Cherokee Park. Three of them were caught in dramatic fashion near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands a few days later.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.